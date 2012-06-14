June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swisscom AG

Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 10, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.832

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank &

Zuercher Kantonalbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Six

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0188335365

