June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower MTU Aero Engines Holding AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 21, 2017
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.927
Reoffer price 99.927
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Neagtive Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN XS0787483626
Data supplied by International Insider.