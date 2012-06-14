June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Bank of Reconstruction & Development
(EBRD)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Russian rubble
Maturity Date June 27, 2017
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 10
ISIN XS0795153377
