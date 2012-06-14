June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank of Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Russian rubble

Maturity Date June 27, 2017

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS0795153377

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.