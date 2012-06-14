June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 01, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.737

Reoffer price 99.737

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0795390318

Data supplied by International Insider.