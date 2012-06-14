June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Alberta
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 21, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.927
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CIBC,
RBCCM & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.