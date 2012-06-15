(Corrects currency from Euro to $ in headline & table)

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Alberta

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date June 21, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.927

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CIBC,

RBCCM & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.