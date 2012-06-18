June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 06, 2015
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.93
Reoffer price 100.93
Reoffer Yiled 0.908 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.8bp
over the OBL #156
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000EAA0CZ5
Data supplied by International Insider.