June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2022

Coupon 6-Month Euribor+75bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Listing Fft

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0QT1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.