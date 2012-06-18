UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2022
Coupon 6-Month Euribor+75bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Listing Fft
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HLB0QT1
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.