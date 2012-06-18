June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date June 27, 2016
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 101.191
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 5-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.