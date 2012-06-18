June 18 Raymond James downgraded a number of drillers, including Ensco Plc (ESV.N) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV.N), and cut its U.S. rig count estimate for 2013 for the second time in as many months, saying companies are likely to reduce activity to sustain oil price levels.

"Our increased negativity is solely predicated on the belief that significantly rising U.S. oil production in the face of weaker global oil demand growth is on track to drive oil prices lower in 2013," Raymond James analysts said in a note.

The brokerage lowered its expectation for U.S. rig count by 4 percent to average 1946 in 2012 and by 22 percent to average 1696 in 2013.

Average U.S. rig count for May 2012 was 1,977, up 16 from the 1,961 in April 2012, according to Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N), world's third-largest oilfield services company. [ID:nASA04BQH]

U.S. land rig count will fall by a quarter in 2013 from current peak levels, the analysts wrote, adding that they have an "increasingly bearish view on oil prices".

The brokerage also downgraded Hercules Offshore Inc HERO.O, whose shares fell 10 percent at $3.11 in midday trade on Monday.

Table for Rating changes: Company New rating Old rating National Oilwell Varco Outperform Strong buy Ensco PLC Outperform Strong buy Hercules Offshore Market perform Outperform Noble Corp Outperform Strong buy Patterson UTI Energy Outperform Strong buy

The broader S&P Oil & Gas Drilling Sub-Industry Index .GSPOILD, which has fallen 23 percent since early March, was down 2 percent.

(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

