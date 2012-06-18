June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date September 10, 2014
Coupon 7.250 pct
Issue price 104.1665
Reoffer price 102.9790
Yield 5.768 pct
Payment Date July 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 125 million
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0766126501
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.