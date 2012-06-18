UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower BG Energy Capital PLC
Guarantor BG Energy Holdings Limited
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 30, 2072
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.511 pct
Spread 517.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 603.9bp
over the OBL 163
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date November 30, 2072
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.511 pct
Spread 533.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 581.9bp
over the 2017 UKT
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.