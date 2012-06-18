June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower BG Energy Capital PLC

Guarantor BG Energy Holdings Limited

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 30, 2072

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.511 pct

Spread 517.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 603.9bp

over the OBL 163

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date November 30, 2072

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.511 pct

Spread 533.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 581.9bp

over the 2017 UKT

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.