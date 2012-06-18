June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower HLP Finance Ltd
Guarantor Hang Lung Properties
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 27, 2022
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 98.5460
Reoffer price 98.5460
Yield 4.936 pct
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC,
Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.