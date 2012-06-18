June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kabel Deutschland Holding

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2017

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 603 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL 163

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International

& Morgan Stanley

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Regs ISIN XS0796023538

144A ISIN XS0796023454

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.