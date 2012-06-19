June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $40.4 million

Maturity Date June 17, 2015

Coupon 0.79 pct

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount A$76.1 million

Maturity Date June 17, 2015

Coupon 3.47 pct

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Mitsubishi Securities International Plc

Ratings AA2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under isuer's EMTN programme

