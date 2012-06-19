BRIEF-Ronshine China proposes additional issue of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $40.4 million
Maturity Date June 17, 2015
Coupon 0.79 pct
Issue price Par
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount A$76.1 million
Maturity Date June 17, 2015
Coupon 3.47 pct
Issue price Par
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Mitsubishi Securities International Plc
Ratings AA2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under isuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 4Q16 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893847 SYDNEY/SEOUL, February 13 (Fitch) Most Asia-Pacific (APAC) covered bond programmes benefit from a wider buffer against downgrade following the implementation of Fitch Rating's updated covered bond criteria on 26 October 2016, the agency says. This reflects the higher maximum rating uplift of six notches under the new paymen
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The United States blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami for drug trafficking, the first crackdown by the Trump administration against a top official in President Nicolas Maduro's government for money laundering and the drug trade.