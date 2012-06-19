BRIEF-Ronshine China proposes additional issue of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt
Oldenburg Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.330
ISIN DE000BRL8883
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.350
ISIN DE000BRL8875
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Brem LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Governing Law German
