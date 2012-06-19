BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy reports Q4 production was 21,525 BOE per day
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Islamic Development Bank (ISDB)
Issue Amount $800 million
Maturity Date June 26, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.76bp
over the 0.625 pct May 2017 UST
Payment Date June 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC, NCBC, Standard
Chartered & Barwa Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.