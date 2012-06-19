June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Islamic Development Bank (ISDB)

Issue Amount $800 million

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 1.357 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.76bp

over the 0.625 pct May 2017 UST

Payment Date June 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC, NCBC, Standard

Chartered & Barwa Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.