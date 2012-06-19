BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount 1.3 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.901
Yield 3.528 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC CM
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0796988813
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.