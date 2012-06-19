June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Total Capital International
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date June 26, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.609
Yield 4.213 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.