June 20 Following are terms and conditions of a
bond to be issued on July 02, 2012
Borrower Singapore Government
Issue Amount S$2 billion
Issue Code NY07100X(Reopened)
Coupon 3.125%
Issue Date July 02, 2012
Maturity Date September 01, 2022
Issue Yield and Price To be determined at auction
Coupon Payment Dates 01 March and 01 September
Next Coupon Date 01 September 2012
Auction Date June 27, 2012
Method of Sale Uniform-Price Auction
(Created by Dheeraj vanarotti)