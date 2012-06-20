June 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sandvik AB
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 02, 2027
Coupon 4.1 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.1 pct
Spread 226.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0798497409
Data supplied by International Insider.