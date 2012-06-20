June 20 Goldman Sachs downgraded oil group ConocoPhillips (COP.N) to "sell" from "neutral" on valuation following the stock's recent outperformance.

The brokerage said it sees a 9 percent return upside for ConocoPhillips at $58 six-month target price, compared with a 31 percent average return upside for the oil and refiner companies under its coverage.

"Conoco shares continue to trade more like a defensive super major rather than a somewhat higher-beta domestic oil/E&P post the spin-off of its downstream assets," analyst Arjun Murti wrote in a June 19 note to clients.

ConocoPhillips last month completed the spin-off of Phillips 66 (PSX.N), its refining, marketing, chemicals and transportation arm.

Murti is rated four stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips shares were down 1 percent at $55 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

