BRIEF-Greenlight Re Q4 earnings per share $1.31
June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bamk NV
Guarantor ABN Amro Covered Bond Company NV
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 18, 2023
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.268
Yield 1.548 pct
Spread 54 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88 bp
Over the Swiss Govt.
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN CH0188726852
Q4 earnings per share $0.79
