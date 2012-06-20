June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bamk NV

Guarantor ABN Amro Covered Bond Company NV

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 18, 2023

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.268

Yield 1.548 pct

Spread 54 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88 bp

Over the Swiss Govt.

Payment Date July 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN CH0188726852

