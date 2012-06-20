June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque PSA Finance SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2015
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 99.933
Yield 4.905 pct
Spread 385 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 466.3bp
Over 2.25 pct Due 2015 OBL #157
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, HSBC,
Mitsubishi Securities & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0798333802
Data supplied by International Insider.