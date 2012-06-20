(Correction to change details of Tranche 2)

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Telenor ASA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.101

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.6bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

ISIN XS0798788716

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.457

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.2bp

over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0798790027

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC & JPMorgan

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

