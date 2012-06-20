June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 104.51
Reoffer yield 1.787 pct
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.2bp
Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 DBR
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan,
Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0518184667
Data supplied by International Insider.