June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Time Warner Cable Inc
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2042
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.956
Yield 5.251 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2042 UKT
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank
of Scotland
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0798491113
Data supplied by International Insider.