June 20 Coca-Cola Co has signed a deal
with Fair Oaks Farms Brands to distribute the Core Power range
of high-protein energy drinks in the United States, as the soft
drink giant moves into the dairy products market.
Core Power, which is endorsed by triathlon athletes
including Craig Alexander and Laura Bennett, will be stocked in
about 10,000 grocery, convenience and specialty stores.
Deryck van Rensburg, President of Coca-Cola North America
Venturing and Emerging Brands, said in an emailed company
statement the new brand is part of a category "that is still in
the early stage of its growth potential".
Fair Oaks is owned by Select Milk Producers, a southwestern
milk co-operative.
Rival PepsiCo is also launching a yogurt brand in
the United States with Theo Mueller Group, a German joint
venture partner.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)