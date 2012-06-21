(Adds additional quotes from president)

By David Stanway

ULAN BATOR, June 21 Mongolia is still open to foreign investments in the western block of the giant Tavan Tolgoi coal mine and has not yet decided on whether to go alone on developing its prized asset, President Tsakhia Elbegdorj said.

Talks with foreign groups to develop Tavan Tolgoi have been in stalemate since July last year after the government withdrew a decision to hand mining rights to a consortium comprising China's Shenhua Group (1088.HK), U.S.-based Peabody BTU.N and a Russian-Mongolian group headed by Russian Railways.

An executive with the state-owned firm in charge of the Tavan Tolgoi project said in April that Mongolia might develop the entire mine on its own. [ID:nL3E8FO3GP]

"I think in balancing investors, it is essential that it is in line with foreign policies and in line with our national security," Elbegdorj told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"We have two big neighbours and we need investment. I think the door is still open in the negotiations with big national investors."

Mongolia was also planning to list the eastern Tsankhi block of the Tavan Tolgoi project on overseas stock exchanges in the first half of this year, but the share sale has been postponed to after the parliamentary election on June 28.

Elbegdorj said dealing with the Tavan Tolgoi project would be one of the major priorities of the next government, which will be formed after the country goes to the polls.

Speaking at his office in Mongolia's Government House, Elbegdorj also said the government will boost foreign investments in other sectors such as agriculture, food and tourism.

"There is great worry that this economic growth is coming from mining investments and mining profits and because of that we have to think about really seriously diversifying our economic input," he said.

"The Mongolian economy mostly has one colour, and we would like to make this a rainbow economy. I have a message to our investors – don't see Mongolia as only mines. There are great opportunities in investing in other sectors."

RULE OF LAW

Mongolia's $10 billion economy is at the beginning of a mining boom and foreign investors have rushed in on hopes of cashing in on the country's huge deposits of copper, gold, coal and uranium.

But many investors have been concerned about a surge in populist resource nationalism, especially ahead of the June 28 poll, with parliament last month rushing through a new law aimed at controlling foreign ownership of "strategic" sectors.

The law was widely believed to have been drawn up to prevent China's state-owned metals giant, Chinalco, from acquiring a majority stake in the Mongolian coal producer, SouthGobi Resources (SGQ.TO).

Elbegdorj denied that the law was specifically targeting Chinese investors, saying it had already been in the works for three years, but he did concede that populism was an issue.

"There is one just question from our people - if our economy is growing at a rapid pace, why are we not feeling it in our real lives? We need to make growth for the Mongolian businesses and the Mongolian people."

Elbegdorj said the biggest challenge for the next government was the fight against corruption, saying the country had already "made great progress in cleaning up corrupt practices."

He said the recent arrest on corruption charges of his predecessor, Nambaryn Enkhbayar, should be welcomed by foreign investors because it proved that Mongolia was committed to improving the rule of law.

In a high-profile campaign in the domestic and overseas media, Enkhbayar and his family have accused the government of running roughshod over the courts to ensure he is eliminated from next week's elections, but Elbegdorj denied the case was politically motivated.

"Mr. Enkhbayar's case is not political - he has been investigated for serious crimes including embezzlement, bribery and extortion. He is trying to create a court of public opinion in order to escape the court of justice."

