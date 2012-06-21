SINGAPORE, June 21 Rosneft Marine, the marine fuel trading arm of Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft , has opened a second office in Beijing with the aim of supplying U.S.-bound vessels with low sulphur fuel oil, the company said.

"With the establishment of Emission Control Areas in North America, we foresee a rising demand for low sulphur fuel oil particularly for vessels travelling from Asia to the West Coast of the United States," the director of Rosneft Marine UK, Vladimir Brezhnev, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The company said it was also looking into the possibility of supplying marine gasoil to the Chinese and regional markets.

Rosneft is a major supplier of Russian fuel oil to Asia. Its M100 grade straight-run fuel oil is used as a feedstock for refining units to produce lighter oil products such as diesel. (Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing By Ron Popeski)