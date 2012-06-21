June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date April 19, 2022
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 105.836
Reoffer price 105.836
Yield 4.625 pct
Spread 112 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, NAB & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500-1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$450 million
when fungible
