June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Borealis AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date July 2, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.91
Yield 4.015 pct
Spread 237.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 337.9bp
Over the 0.5 pct July 2017 OBL
Payment Date July 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank & Unicredit Bank Austria
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN AT0000A0VL70
