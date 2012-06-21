June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 102.494

Spread 46 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

104.5bp over the 3.5 pct April 7

2019 DBR

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa, HSBC

LBBW & RBCCM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.4

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0541909213

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.