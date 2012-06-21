BRIEF-Bendigo and Adelaide Bank says HY net profit after tax from ordinary activities rose 0.1 pct
* Hy net interest margin before profit share arrangements 2.10 percent versus 2.16 percent a year ago
June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 102.494
Spread 46 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
104.5bp over the 3.5 pct April 7
2019 DBR
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa, HSBC
LBBW & RBCCM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.4
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0541909213
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Earnings guidance confirmed: FY17 EBITDA between $54 million and $57 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.