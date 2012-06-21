BRIEF-Bendigo and Adelaide Bank says HY net profit after tax from ordinary activities rose 0.1 pct
* Hy net interest margin before profit share arrangements 2.10 percent versus 2.16 percent a year ago
June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 02, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.264
Reoffer price 100.514
Yield 1.453 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76bp
Over Swiss Government
Payment Date August 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
ISIN CH0188927450
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Earnings guidance confirmed: FY17 EBITDA between $54 million and $57 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.