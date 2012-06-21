June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 18, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.242

Spread 100.242

Underlying govt bond 210 basis points

Discount Margin Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of scotland & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN CH0185349351

