BRIEF-Bendigo and Adelaide Bank says HY net profit after tax from ordinary activities rose 0.1 pct
* Hy net interest margin before profit share arrangements 2.10 percent versus 2.16 percent a year ago
June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 18, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.242
Spread 100.242
Underlying govt bond 210 basis points
Discount Margin Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of scotland & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN CH0185349351
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Earnings guidance confirmed: FY17 EBITDA between $54 million and $57 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.