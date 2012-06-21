June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower RWE AG

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 12, 2072

Coupon 7.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.631

Reoffer yield 6.625 pct

Spread 557.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 590bp

Over UST

Payment Date July 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan &

Nomura

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

When Fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0783935645

Permanent ISIN XS0767140022

Data supplied by International Insider.