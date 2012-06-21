June 21 Medical billing services provider
Accretive Health Inc failed to provide information on its
debt collection practices sought by the U.S. Congress, according
to a letter issued by two members of the U.S. House of
Representatives.
Chicago-based Accretive, which provides billing, insurance
verification and other services to healthcare providers, has
seen its shares lose more than half their value since January,
when the Minnesota Attorney General sued the company alleging
violations of patients privacy.
In a letter sent to Accretive Chief Executive Mary Tolan,
U.S. Rep. Henry Waxman and U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette said a public
statement that the company had provided the U.S. House's
Committee on Energy and Commerce was "not an appropriate
response" to a request for internal documents.
The congressmen also said Accretive had ignored repeated
efforts to reschedule a May 4 meeting between the two sides that
the company had earlier canceled.
The letter stated that Accretive's actions had raised
questions about its policies on patient contact and billing
practices, besides its compliance with patient privacy laws.
Accretive was not immediately available for comment.
The company's shares closed down 4 percent at $11.84 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
