BRIEF-S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
June 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Province of Ontario
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date June 29, 2022
Coupon 2.45 pct
Issue price 99.613
Reoffer price 99.613
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs, TD Securities
& JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Resolute energy corporation enters into new credit facility; reports 2016 reserves and production