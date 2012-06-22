June 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Province of Ontario

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 29, 2022

Coupon 2.45 pct

Issue price 99.613

Reoffer price 99.613

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs, TD Securities

& JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5-1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.