WELLINGTON, June 25 New Zealand health services
company Abano Healthcare Ltd said on Monday it had an
offer to buy the 30 percent it does not already own of
Australian dental concern, Dental Partners Ltd.
The offer, valued at A$14.04 million ($14 million), would be
accepted by two directors of Dental Partners, who would also
receive NZ$2 million in Abano shares. The acquisition would be
funded by debt, with Abano's current facility increased by NZ$10
million to NZ$50 million.
The company said the deal was a logical step to increase its
shareholding in a highly scalable, private payment, growth
business that operates in a very large market.
Shares in Abano closed on Friday at NZ$4.14.
($1=A$0.9960)
(Gyles Beckford)