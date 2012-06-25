UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Glencore Finance
Guarantor Glencore International PLC &
Glencore International AG
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 3, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 100.56
Reoffer price 100.11
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English & Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme
The issue size will total 450 million?
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0185843023
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.