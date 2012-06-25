UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Thames Water Utilities Cayman Finance Ltd
Guarantor Thames Water Utilities Ltd, Thames Water Utilities
Holdings Ltd, Thames Water Utilities Cayman Finance
Holdings Ltd & Thames Water Utilities Finance Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date July 03, 2034
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.787
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT
ISIN XS0800185174
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date June 04, 2046
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 98.02
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct December 2046 UKT
ISIN XS0800186222
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank &
RBC Capital Markets
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.