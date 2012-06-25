June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount NZ$500 million

Maturity Date June 29, 2017

Coupon 6.25 pct

Payment Date June 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Citi & NAB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0800340597

