June 25 - More than US$1.2 trillion in rated debt from financial and nonfinancial corporations in Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand (the other developed region) will likely mature through 2016, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Australia, Canada, Japan, And New Zealand Have More Than US$1.2 Trillion Of Corporate Debt Maturing Through 2016." "Australia comprises the majority of this amount, with almost US$448 billion of maturing debt, followed by Japan (US$419 billion), Canada (US$341 billion), and New Zealand (about US$10 billion)," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "About 93% of this debt is from investment-grade entities and 67% is from financial institutions (which include banks and insurance companies)." We expect that approximately US$154 billion will mature in 2012, about US$305 billion in 2013, US$323 billion in 2014, US$219 billion in 2015, and US$217 billion in 2016. Although companies in the other developed region have been able to raise capital in recent quarters and the maturing largely investment-grade debt should partly mitigate the refunding risks, global challenges continue to hamper investor demand. These challenges include the continued uncertainty in some parts of Europe and Middle East, the prospect of a harder-than-expected landing of China's economy, and the still sluggish global economic growth. "New bond issuance in first-quarter 2012 was a robust US$103 billion, but issuance level has declined markedly in the second quarter as concerns about Greece, Spain, and Italy increased," said Ms. Vazza. "The decline highlights investors' sensitivity in recent years to the challenges the global markets have been facing." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)