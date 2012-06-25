* Cuts FY12 profit view by $0.40-$0.50 per share

* NCR DVD assets to add to earnings in 2013

* Shares fall 4 percent after hours

June 25 Redbox kiosks owner Coinstar Inc (CSTR.O), which bought NCR Corp's (NCR.N) DVD assets, lowered its full-year profit forecast to factor in charges related to the acquisition.

The company, which forecast a core continuing operations profit of $4.40 to $4.80 per share, now expects to take a charge of 40 cents to 50 cents per share.

"While we expect to incur losses during the initial period, as we swap out the acquired kiosks for new Redbox kiosks, we expect the economics to improve and become accretive sometime in 2013," Chief Financial Officer Scott Di Valerio said in a statement.

Coinstar expects its full-year capital expenditures to go up by $40 million to $45 million.

Shares of the company, which closed at $65.39 on Monday on the Nasdaq, fell 4 percent to $62.75 in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: sayantani.ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: COINSTAR OUTLOOK/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.