HONG KONG, June 26 Henan, China's top aluminium producing province, has cut its power fee by 0.08 yuan ($0.01) per kilowatt hour (KwH) to aluminium smelters to keep them operating in a bid to spur local growth, sources at smelters said on Tuesday.

"It's agreed in a meeting. We don't think the government will publish any official document," a sales manager at a large smelter in Henan said, adding that the policy started on June 1.

The reduction is more than the 0.05 yuan per KwH that smelters had expected. It would cut production costs by around 1,000 yuan per tonne of aluminium.

Henan has about 4.6 million tonnes of annual aluminium capacity, of which more than 700,000 tonnes has been shut due to low prices and high costs. [ID:nL3E8HF1NI]

($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

