June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 262 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 17, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 101.259

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0189069732

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 330 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 106.131

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0189069724

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

