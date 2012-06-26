BRIEF-Intesa CEO says plan for Veneto banks key for value of Atlante stake
Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina tells analyst call:
June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date July 5, 2016
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.639
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 44.2bp
Over the 0.375 pct June 15, 2015 UST
Payment Date July 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Deutsche Bank's hefty loss in 4Q16 reflects difficulty in upholding revenues when faced with negative market sentiment and dampened staff morale. Litigation provisions hit the quarter's net result, but putting the worst of settlement and restructuring costs behind should clear the way for more normalised earnings in 2017. Returning to adequate profitability in 2017 will be crucial for D