America Movil expects Mexico antitrust review in 1st-qtr
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's America Movil expects a regulatory review of antitrust rules in place against it to be published in the first quarter, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Friday.
June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OeKB)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date July 06, 2015
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.861
Reoffer price 99.861
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Volkswagen's former Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who left the company following a showdown with ex-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn in 2015, has testified to prosecutors investigating Winterkorn's involvement in the carmaker's diesel scandal, according to Winterkorn's lawyer.
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.