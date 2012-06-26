June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OeKB)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date July 06, 2015

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.861

Reoffer price 99.861

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,

JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.