UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach for Macy's - source
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.
June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date February 06, 2023
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.873
Yield 4.388 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 285.3 bp
Over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011280056
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Deutsche Bank's hefty loss in 4Q16 reflects difficulty in upholding revenues when faced with negative market sentiment and dampened staff morale. Litigation provisions hit the quarter's net result, but putting the worst of settlement and restructuring costs behind should clear the way for more normalised earnings in 2017. Returning to adequate profitability in 2017 will be crucial for D
VALLETTA, Feb 3 Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday his government was following a possible tie-up between its biggest retail bank, Intesa SanPaolo and insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, and would not interfere.